SA farmers to get first look at hulking new GWM products

The new GWM Tank 500 will make its SA debut at the Nampo agri-show in May. Picture: SUPPLIED
South African farmers will be the first to have a look and feel of the new GWM P500 bakkie; Tank 500 and the new Jolion Pro SUVs at the 2024 Nampo harvest day in Bothaville, Free State to be held from May 14 to 17. The annual extravagance is known as the biggest agricultural show in the country.
This year’s theme is “Agriculture in a Digital Age”, and the Chinese brand will have some of its new cars with sophistication on display. The P-Series is the brand’s bakkie offering available in both single and double cabs, and for Nampo the Chinese brand will showcase the new and 5,440mm P500 luxury 4x4 double cab.
Highlights of the flagship bakkie include an electrically operated split tailgate that can flip down in one piece, or open horizontally in two sections. There’s also choice of a hybrid 2.0l petrol turbo engine with 255kW and 648Nm on tap, or a 2.4l turbo diesel producing 135kW and 480Nm. Typical of the brand, the cabin is a razzle-dazzle of features including a panoramic sunroof, heated seats with heating, and wireless charging.
The Tank 500 SUV is another new GWM behemoth. Measuring 5,070mm in length, 1,934mm width and standing 1,905mm high, it comes in five- or electrically folding seven-seat configurations and boot capacity of 1,489l. Ground clearance is 224mm and approach/departure angles are 29.6/24 degrees.
Early indications point to the local specification being powered by a 2.0l petrol hybrid motor with 255kW and 648Nm and 11 driving modes, though in some markets it's sold with 3.0l V6 twin-turbo petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and a nine-speed automatic transmission.
It’s also equipped with a permanent four-wheel drive system with adjustable torque-on-demand and an electronic differential locking mechanism, 20-inch wheels and a retractable sidestep.
More tech to be found in the Chinese SUV includes automatic LED headlamps with high-beam assist, heated seats covered in leather upholstery, an electric tailgate, three-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger and digital instrument cluster.
The P500 has a tailgate that can open in the regular way or split horizontally. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
While probably not the hard-knuckles Nampo tool you might expect, the new Haval Jolion Pro crossover with enhanced styling will also debut on the dusty fields.
The sportier iteration of the popular urban crossover is available with a 2.0l petrol turbo outputting 170kW/380Nm with a choice between two- and all-wheel drive and a two-wheel drive petrol-electric hybrid with 179kW/530Nm is also available.
The company recently launched the new Tank 300 in petrol or petrol hybrid guise. It says it looks forward to spoiling SA farmers with an exclusive first view of the three new GWM products.
Local News
SA farmers to get first look at hulking new GWM products
The P500, Tank 500 and Jolion Pro SUVs will debut at the 2024 Nampo harvest day
South African farmers will be the first to have a look and feel of the new GWM P500 bakkie; Tank 500 and the new Jolion Pro SUVs at the 2024 Nampo harvest day in Bothaville, Free State to be held from May 14 to 17. The annual extravagance is known as the biggest agricultural show in the country.
This year’s theme is “Agriculture in a Digital Age”, and the Chinese brand will have some of its new cars with sophistication on display. The P-Series is the brand’s bakkie offering available in both single and double cabs, and for Nampo the Chinese brand will showcase the new and 5,440mm P500 luxury 4x4 double cab.
Highlights of the flagship bakkie include an electrically operated split tailgate that can flip down in one piece, or open horizontally in two sections. There’s also choice of a hybrid 2.0l petrol turbo engine with 255kW and 648Nm on tap, or a 2.4l turbo diesel producing 135kW and 480Nm. Typical of the brand, the cabin is a razzle-dazzle of features including a panoramic sunroof, heated seats with heating, and wireless charging.
The Tank 500 SUV is another new GWM behemoth. Measuring 5,070mm in length, 1,934mm width and standing 1,905mm high, it comes in five- or electrically folding seven-seat configurations and boot capacity of 1,489l. Ground clearance is 224mm and approach/departure angles are 29.6/24 degrees.
Early indications point to the local specification being powered by a 2.0l petrol hybrid motor with 255kW and 648Nm and 11 driving modes, though in some markets it's sold with 3.0l V6 twin-turbo petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and a nine-speed automatic transmission.
It’s also equipped with a permanent four-wheel drive system with adjustable torque-on-demand and an electronic differential locking mechanism, 20-inch wheels and a retractable sidestep.
More tech to be found in the Chinese SUV includes automatic LED headlamps with high-beam assist, heated seats covered in leather upholstery, an electric tailgate, three-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger and digital instrument cluster.
While probably not the hard-knuckles Nampo tool you might expect, the new Haval Jolion Pro crossover with enhanced styling will also debut on the dusty fields.
The sportier iteration of the popular urban crossover is available with a 2.0l petrol turbo outputting 170kW/380Nm with a choice between two- and all-wheel drive and a two-wheel drive petrol-electric hybrid with 179kW/530Nm is also available.
The company recently launched the new Tank 300 in petrol or petrol hybrid guise. It says it looks forward to spoiling SA farmers with an exclusive first view of the three new GWM products.
Hybrid Porsche 911 will debut on May 28
Jody Scheckter’s gogga-like F1 racer sells for R20m
Audi SA launches high-spec Urban Edition Q3 models
REVIEW: AWD Chery Tiggo 8 brings dirt-driving ability and distractions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.