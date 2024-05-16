Nonfiction will burn brightly at Franschhoek’s literary festival
Festival promises to amplify new voices, liberate ideas and enrich through engaging content
From autobiography and memoir to politics and philosophy, the Franschhoek Literary Festival 2024 programme showcases an impressive nonfiction range themed around interesting topics and including many as-yet unheralded writers.
Nearing the May 29 elections at what seems like a crossroads for the country, on all South Africans’ minds, and the title of a new book by Roy Havemann, is How to Fix (Unf*ck) a Country. Freedom fighter turned lawyer and businessman Oyama Mabandla also offers meaningful solutions in his absorbing memoir-cum-sociopolitical analysis Soul of a Nation: A Quest for the Rebirth of South Africa’s True Values...
