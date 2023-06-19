Life / Motoring

Mercedes unveils stunning Vision One-Eleven concept

The extrovert car showcases daring design and groundbreaking powertrain technology

19 June 2023 - 12:23 Motoring Reporter
The Vision One-Eleven concept pioneers in the tradition of legendary C 111 experimental vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Vision One-Eleven concept pioneers in the tradition of legendary C 111 experimental vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mercedes-Benz has raised the curtain on its stunning new Vision One-Eleven concept car. 

Essentially a modern day interpretation of the German marque’s C 111 experimental vehicles from the 1960s and 1970s (basically mobile test beds for rotary and turbodiesel engines, among other then cutting-edge technologies), the Vision One-Eleven sports a similar loud orange paint scheme and a pair of flush-fit gull-wing doors.

While its low and streamlined silhouette embraces the Mercedes-Benz ‘one-bow’ design philosophy, the front of the Vision One-Eleven is a futuristic rendition of its predecessor headlined by a pair of round lights in digitised form. Framed by a glowing light bar, this standout feature is complemented by a U-shaped and strongly profiled front apron as well as black air intakes cut into the bonnet.

The Vision One-Eleven concept showcases the firm's Yasa axial flux motors and high-performance battery with liquid-cooled cylindrical cells. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Vision One-Eleven concept showcases the firm's Yasa axial flux motors and high-performance battery with liquid-cooled cylindrical cells. Picture: SUPPLIED

Follow those large-diameter wheels and matte black side skirts — traced by blue LEDs — to the rear of the Vision One-Eleven and you will discover similarly digitised taillights plus a huge air-diffuser, which wouldn’t look out of place on a Le Mans Hypercar (LMH). 

Look beyond the extrovert facade, however, and you will find the Vision One-Eleven concept is not just an exterior design flex, but a vehicle for showcasing the firm’s latest in electric powertrain technology. In this case a pair of advanced axial flux motors.

Developed by Yasa — a UK-based electric-motor manufacturer Mercedes-Benz acquired in 2021 — these units are lighter, more compact and more powerful than comparable radial flux motors used in 99% of all electric cars. With higher and more enduring power reserves, they are also said to offer increased straight-line performance. 

Juice, meanwhile, is provided by an all-new battery design featuring high-performance liquid-cooled cylindrical cells with a novel cell chemistry derived from lessons in F1. 

“The Vision One-Eleven combines breathtaking design with groundbreaking powertrain technology,” says Mercedes-Benz chief technology officer Thomas Schäfer. “Like its historical namesake, it explores new paths for the future of sporting performance.”

Much like its C 111 forebears, the Vision One-Eleven is not intended for series production, however you can expect certain elements of its design and technology to drip-feed down into future Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG models bound for the showroom floor. 

