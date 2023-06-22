McDonald backs Smith, Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes test

Bank of England’s aggressive move catches investors by surprise, while Turkey, Norway and Switzerland add to the gloom
Tenders aren’t used to meet the needs of the people, but to steal from public coffers
The department is holding 7.48-million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine that may go to waste
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
US Coast Guard's announcement brings grim end to international search for vessel in North Atlantic
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
Dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity
Hyderabad
Australia coach Andrew McDonald backed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to rebound from rare twin failures in the opening Ashes Test, but said it is a positive sign that his team can still win without getting hefty contributions from them.
The pair mustered only 35 runs between them at Edgbaston, where Australia won by two wickets thanks to a 55-run ninth-wicket partnership between captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.
McDonald said it is “very rare” for Smith and Labuschagne to misfire in the same Test match.
“They’re disappointed they missed out in this game, but I think any time the Australian cricket team can win without those two performing at high level is always a positive,” he said.
“We’ve got some areas we can improve, there’s some growth within the team and there’s two obvious ones.”
Labuschagne, who has been replaced by England’s Joe Root at the top of the Test rankings, was dismissed for a first-ball duck and 13 while Smith, who scored 774 runs in the 2019 series, scored a 59-ball 16 in the first innings and six in the second.
Australia’s coaching staff will be there to offer advice, but McDonald expects the pair to work out their own solutions in net sessions.
“I think there’s always a curiosity to get better, so we’re not going to stall that in any way. They’ll come up with different plans, different movements,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
McDonald backs Smith, Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes test
Aussie coach says any time the team can win without the two stars performing at high level is always a positive
Hyderabad
Australia coach Andrew McDonald backed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to rebound from rare twin failures in the opening Ashes Test, but said it is a positive sign that his team can still win without getting hefty contributions from them.
The pair mustered only 35 runs between them at Edgbaston, where Australia won by two wickets thanks to a 55-run ninth-wicket partnership between captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.
McDonald said it is “very rare” for Smith and Labuschagne to misfire in the same Test match.
“They’re disappointed they missed out in this game, but I think any time the Australian cricket team can win without those two performing at high level is always a positive,” he said.
“We’ve got some areas we can improve, there’s some growth within the team and there’s two obvious ones.”
Labuschagne, who has been replaced by England’s Joe Root at the top of the Test rankings, was dismissed for a first-ball duck and 13 while Smith, who scored 774 runs in the 2019 series, scored a 59-ball 16 in the first innings and six in the second.
Australia’s coaching staff will be there to offer advice, but McDonald expects the pair to work out their own solutions in net sessions.
“I think there’s always a curiosity to get better, so we’re not going to stall that in any way. They’ll come up with different plans, different movements,” he said.
NEIL MANTHORP: Common thread keeps all cricket together
Australian coach backs openers to rebound in Ashes
Cummins aims for WTC-Ashes double
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Stokes sticks to his guns as Aussie grit trumps England’s ‘Bazball’
NEIL MANTHORP: Common thread keeps all cricket together
EDITORIAL: Fore!
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.