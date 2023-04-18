Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The 22 seater is equipped with an array of convenience and safety features
Mercedes-Benz Vans’ updated Sprinter Inkanyezi (Zulu for “star") arrives in SA at the end of April. The midsized bus was first introduced in 2021.
With a 4,325mm wheelbase, the Inkanyezi can seat up to 22 passengers and a driver.
The vehicle has a new OM 654 engine, a turbo-diesel unit that is integrated with an Eco start/stop function and produces 110kW of power.
The Inkanyezi’s interior has been redesigned with a dark finish and jet-black window frames. The seats have more comfortable finishes, featuring soft-touch texture.
New technology additions include standard fitment of a Bluetooth radio and speaker system, USB ports in each row for passengers to charge electronic devices, and lightweight shelves on both sides of the van for passengers to stow their belongings. A tow bar is also standard.
The Inkanyezi has an extensive list of safety systems including lane-keeping assist, crosswind assist, hill-start assist, driver and co-driver airbags, seat belt reminders and automatic driving lights.
The Inkanyezi will be available at Mercedes-Benz commercial dealers countrywide. The vehicle is on offer at R22,899 a month at a fixed interest rate with no deposit while stocks last.
Local Launch
Mercedes Sprinter Inkanyezi available end-April
The 22 seater is equipped with an array of convenience and safety features
