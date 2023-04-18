Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Mercedes Sprinter Inkanyezi available end-April

The 22 seater is equipped with an array of convenience and safety features

18 April 2023 - 18:08 Motor News Reporter
The new Sprinter Inkanyezi that's based on the latest model will go on sale at the end of April. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Sprinter Inkanyezi that's based on the latest model will go on sale at the end of April. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mercedes-Benz Vans’ updated Sprinter Inkanyezi (Zulu for “star") arrives in SA at the end of April. The midsized bus was first introduced in 2021.

With a 4,325mm wheelbase, the Inkanyezi can seat up to 22 passengers and a driver.

The vehicle has a new OM 654 engine, a turbo-diesel unit that is integrated with an Eco start/stop function and produces 110kW of power

The Inkanyezi’s interior has been redesigned with a dark finish and jet-black window frames. The seats have more comfortable finishes, featuring soft-touch texture. 

New technology additions include standard fitment of a Bluetooth radio and speaker system, USB ports in each row for passengers to charge electronic devices, and lightweight shelves on both sides of the van for passengers to stow their belongings. A tow bar is also standard.

The Inkanyezi has an extensive list of safety systems including lane-keeping assist, crosswind assist, hill-start assist, driver and co-driver airbags, seat belt reminders and automatic driving lights.

The Inkanyezi will be available at Mercedes-Benz commercial dealers countrywide. The vehicle is on offer at R22,899 a month at a fixed interest rate with no deposit while stocks last.

