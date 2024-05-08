BMW 7 Series is SA's 2024 Car of the Year

The BMW 7 Series luxury sedan has been voted the 2024 SA Car of the Year (COTY) and the German brand scooped two other category awards.

At a gala event on Wednesday evening in Johannesburg, the 7 Series was announced as the overall victor and winner of the luxury class, while the BMW X1 clinched the family class and the M2 took the performance category.

BMW now holds a record seven wins in the competition.

Among 18 finalists, the 7 Series emerged as a standout contender in the 38th running of the annual competition, impressing COTY jurors from the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) throughout the evaluation process. The Suzuki Fronx secured second place, with the BMW M2 claiming third.

The 2024 COTY competition saw 18 finalists selected from a pool of 80 qualifying vehicles representing several categories.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N won the Adventure SUV category and the “motor enthusiasts choice” award, which was determined by public votes in a social media campaign.

The category winners of the 2024 COTY competition were:

Budget/compact — Suzuki Fronx

Compact family — Toyota Urban Cruiser

Family — BMW X1

Premium — Mercedes-Benz GLC

Adventure SUV — Mahindra Scorpio-N

4x4 double cab — Volkswagen Amarok

Luxury — BMW 7 Series

Performance — BMW M2