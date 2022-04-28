Opel Zafira is a cushy family bus with the right basics

If you need a large lifestyle minibus you now have more choice. For years, alternatives from Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai ruled the roost in this class.

Some of these people-movers can swallow more than 10 passengers, but it’s still true that if you want the ultimate in practicality the seven-seaters generally leave plenty of room for luggage or even pets at the back.

The Opel Zafira on test comes in seven or eight-seat configuration and it speaks to this advantage. Not be confused with the original Opel Zafira which gifted the world the first true performance MPV in the OPC model, the new Zafira is 5,306mm long and nearly 2m high. There are two different trim choices, a base Life Edition and a luxurious Elegance specification, and both are powered by a 2.0l diesel engine.

It’s the seven-seat Edition model on test here, which comes equipped with electric sliding doors and electric front windows, leather-clad seats, multizone climate control, and an infotainment system complete with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth and USB connectivity. The living quarters are generous on single seats for the second and third rows.

You can swivel the middle row for a lounge set-up that is perfect for good conversations and there’s a small table with drinks holders. Importantly there’s enough room to swallow luggage for seven or eight passengers behind the back seats which also flatten to yield over 1,000l of extra cargo space, so you needn't buy a trailer. The large tailgate is not electric though.

Views outside are generous for all behind tinted windows with pull-up curtains but in an age of touch-sensitive, glitzy displays the Zafira cabin is basic. There are still good old-fashioned buttons for basic controls which is great because it’s easy to familiarise oneself with the car, and it reduces the need to take your eyes off the road.