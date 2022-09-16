Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD conversion announced

In the third quarter so far, both Brent and WTI are down 20%
World leaders have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help equip learners with the values, skills and knowledge needed to thrive in our rapidly changing world
Black South Africans are looking to the US and UK for better employment and business opportunities, says the Social Research Foundation
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
Business Day TV spoke to Jacobus Brink from Novare and Dale Hutcheson from ABSA Asset Management
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
About 54-million tonnes of waste is produced every year in South Africa
Zambia’s official creditors have provisionally agreed to a restructuring plan to make the Southern African country’s debt sustainable
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
South Africans and tourists are spoilt for choice when it comes to holiday destinations. From deep blue seas to green plains teeming with game, roads that scythe through majestic mountain areas and luxurious skyscrapers, we have it all.
With this perk in mind, Mercedes-Benz Vans has introduced the Sprinter AWD. It can be had in various configurations, from standard, long or in 7,367mm extra-long length and standard, high or super-high roofline.
In extra-long guise, the Sprinter AWD has 4,707mm of space to convert to a customer’s needs, whether installing a kitchen, sleeping quarters or creating a stylish mobile office. It’s rated up to five tonnes of loading capacity.
The key feature is the standard fitment of a manually selectable all-wheel drive (AWD) system with gear reduction. This doesn’t limit the destinations where the Sprinter can go and it’s powered by an updated four-cylinder engine with 140kW and 450Nm and mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
When you are behind the wheel, the Sprinter is fitted with a starter button, a comfortable electric driver’s seat with memory and fore/aft position, height, angle and seat cushion length adjustments and two cloth upholstery options.
Artico leather is optional and an infrared remote control enables doors and electrically operated side windows to be opened and closed at the touch of a button.
MBUX multimedia system with 10.25-inch touchscreen, navigation, digital radio, Thermotronic automatic climate control, extra lumbar support, wireless smartphone charging, electric folding mirrors, electric parking brake and a parking package with cameras are optionally available.
Safety is taken care of by an adaptive Electronic Stability Program, adaptive brake lights and DISTRONIC PLUS®, while Active Lane Keeping Assist and an emergency call system that automatically makes a call to rescue teams in times of trouble can also be had.
You have a choice between five standard colours and five metallic options, and eight wheel choices in 16-inch size and two in 17 inches.
Marinus Venter, head of product and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans SA, says that the Sprinter AWD motorhome conversion is ideal for those who want to get away from the crowds without compromising comfort.
All Sprinter vehicles come with a standard two year/unlimited kilometre warranty and numerous service plans on offer.
Local Launch
