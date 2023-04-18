The MSCI all-world index fell 0.2%, owing to a broad-based decline in equities around the world
Klopp hails Liverpool performance of the season as Leeds hit for six
Manager proud of team’s control of the game — their first win in six matches
Liverpool’s 6-1 mauling of Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday was their best performance of the season, according to manager Juergen Klopp, who has not ruled out a push for a Champions League place in the final weeks of the campaign.
The victory was Liverpool’s first in six games in all competitions since they beat Manchester United 7-0 in early March, as they inflicted a record home Premier League defeat on hapless Leeds, who are battling relegation.
“I think it’s the best game we’ve played this season from all different perspectives,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We forced a lot of errors, sensational goals and counterpressing, the best game for a long time.
“There were a couple of tough moments, we conceded an unnecessary goal, but these things happen. Apart from that, we were in control of the game.”
Liverpool have also beaten Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League and Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League this season, but Klopp said he will always judge his players on performance rather than the number of goals they score.
“I’m not bothered about scoring six, it’s about the performance. This was a winning performance,” he said. “We can be super offensive-orientated if we react in the right moment. I can’t explain why our counter-pressing didn’t work [earlier this season] but tonight it clicked. I’m not sure how many goals we scored after we won the ball back — that makes all the difference.”
Liverpool are nine points behind Newcastle United, who are in the fourth Champions League qualification place, and Klopp said all they can do is keep winning their eight remaining matches and hope the teams above them slip up.
“They can win all their games and we win all our games and there is no chance to change anything,” he said. “We have to play really good football. If we do, we will get results and then we see where we end up on the table.”
Reuters
