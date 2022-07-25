New Staria panel van lugs loads in streamlined style

Rising global recession fears suggest any gains are likely to be limited in the shorter term
Futuristic Hyundai workhorse carries up to 900kg of cargo
Hyundai Automotive SA has introduced the all-new Staria panel van. The third installation of the Staria range after the seven-, nine- and 11-seater passenger busses and the five-seater Multicab, is a three-seat replacement for the long-serving H1 van.
“The trusty H1 Van deserves a long-service award, but the time was ripe to replace it with the Staria panel van, which offers newer technology,” says Stanley Anderson, sales and operations director at Hyundai Automotive SA. “The H1 van recorded a second spot with 22% market share in its segment in 2021, and we expect the new Staria panel van to be the choice of even more buyers.”
Like its stablemates, the Staria panel van features futuristic styling with a streamlined shape.
It boasts a high level of features including electronic stability control, auto-adjusting headlights, daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated and electrically adjusted rear-view mirrors, audio and Bluetooth, and cruise control. The back rest of the middle seat in the cabin can fold forward to create a storage tray for oddments.
Access to the business end of the panel van is through a pair of side sliding doors and twin swing-type barn doors instead of a lift-type door. It has 4,935l of storage space, while MacPherson struts in front and a rigid rear axle with heavy duty leaf springs carry 900kg of cargo, representing a 100kg increase above the H1.
The Staria panel van is powered by the same 2.2l turbodiesel engine as its passenger cousins. It has outputs of 130kW and 430Nm driving the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
There’s no manual transmission option and the company claims an average fuel consumption of 8.7l /100km. It has a maximum towing capacity of 2,500kg (braked) and 750kg (unbraked). Hill-assist control for easy pull off on inclines is a standard fitment.
The Hyundai Staria panel van is priced at R599,900 and comes standard with a seven-year/ 200,000km warranty, a six-year/90,000km service plan and roadside assistance for five years or 150,000km. The service interval is 15,000km.
Local Launch
New Staria panel van lugs loads in streamlined style
