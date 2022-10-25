×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

India’s Force Motors to launch in SA

25 October 2022 - 08:31 Denis Droppa
Inspired by the Mercedes G Wagen, the Gurkha four-seater SUV is aimed at serious off-roading enthusiasts. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inspired by the Mercedes G Wagen, the Gurkha four-seater SUV is aimed at serious off-roading enthusiasts. Picture: SUPPLIED

India’s Force Motors is the latest automotive brand to enter SA, and will come to market early in 2023 with a range of rugged and competitively-priced bakkies and light commercial vehicles.

Based in Pune, Force Motors is one of the top manufacturers of panel vans and midi-buses in India and has partnered with manufacturers such as Mercedes and BMW.

It has appointed ETG Logistics, Export Trading Group’s logistics and warehousing business vertical, to distribute its range of vehicles in Southern Africa.

The vehicles to be launched locally include the Gurkha 4x4 off-roader, Kargo King bakkie range, and the Traveller midi-bus, panel van and ambulance.

Inspired by the Mercedes G Wagen, the Gurkha four-seater SUV is aimed at serious off-roading enthusiasts and its terrain-taming credentials include differential locks on both axles, a snorkel, and a 700mm water wading ability. It is powered by a 2.6l Mercedes four-cylinder diesel engine with outputs of 67kW and 250Nm of torque, powering both axles via a five-speed manual transmission.

The Kargo King is a single-cab bakkie powered by the same 2.6l engine. This rugged workhorse rides on front and rear leaf spring suspension and will be offered in two versions: one with a 1,250kg payload and the other with 1,500kg.

The Kargo King single-cab bakkie is a rugged workhorse. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Kargo King single-cab bakkie is a rugged workhorse. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Traveller midi-bus is expected to be popular operators looking for affordable people movers.

Homologation of these vehicles for the South African market is under way and first vehicles on local roads can be expected during the first quarter of 2023.

SA is the first market targeted by Force Motors, whereafter it will extend to East Africa. More details and pricing will be revealed in the coming months.

Pricing for new trio of Mahindra Pik Up Karoo Edition announced

These are the Karoo Dusk, Dawn and Storm fitted with an off-road arsenal as standard
Life
3 months ago

Ineos reveals SA pricing of the Grenadier

British offroader will arrive here in October with six models
Life
5 months ago

BAIC B40 Plus is China’s answer to an American icon

The SUV has traces of Jeep’s Wrangler but boasts a lot more than borrowed looks, including a chassis built with Chinese military know-how
Life
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: The day a hero of the people decided to ...
Life
2.
Parkinsons: Accident prone or early Parkinson’s?
Life
3.
India’s Force Motors to launch in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee is a swaggering, ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Naamsa to announce new car awards at Auto Week

Life / Motoring

Bagnaia closes in on MotoGP title with Malaysian win

Life / Motoring

Mitsubishi shows bold new XFC concept

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.