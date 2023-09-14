Meet the Puma, Ford’s replacement for EcoSport

The new Ford Puma arrives next month in two versions. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford has confirmed that its Puma compact SUV will be available in SA in October, replacing the popular EcoSport that has been discontinued worldwide.
The Puma fuses distinctive coupe-like styling with a 1.0l EcoBoost turbo engine and will capitalise on the rapidly growing compact crossover category, says Doreen Mashinini, GM for marketing at Ford SA.
It has a raised 164mm ride height and a generous 456l boot, complemented by an extensive range of high-end features. Depending on the model, they include a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, B&O sound system, lumbar massage seats, powered tailgate, sports suspension, drive modes and advanced driver assistance technologies.
An optional Ford MegaBox provides a deep, versatile storage space capable of accommodating two golf bags in an upright position.
The Puma will arrive in two models locally: the sporty Puma Titanium and the range-topping Puma ST-Line Vignale.
The Ford Puma has an extensive range of high-end features. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Titanium comes with black, 17-inch machined alloy wheels and chrome elements for the grille, side skirts and fog lamps. The rear diffuser and skid plate are finished in metallic grey, and the window surrounds in high gloss black. Inside, Puma Titanium has a leather-trimmed steering wheel, wood-effect appliqués for the cluster bezel and instrument panel, and distinctive fabric inserts for the door interiors.
The Puma ST-Line Vignale comes with black, 18-inch machined alloy wheels and sports suspension. At the front, the ST-Line grille features matt black elements and a high-gloss surround, high-gloss fog lamp surrounds, and a larger, functional roof-spoiler.
Signature ST-Line lower wing elements direct air to the air-curtain inlets. Inside, the Puma ST-Line features a flat-bottomed steering wheel and signature red stitching. Alloy pedals, an aluminium gear shifter and signature black headliner further emphasise the sporty character.
Owners are greeted with a warm welcome each time the doors are unlocked, thanks to the eye-catching puddle lights that illuminate the ground with the Puma logo.
The sports seats on the ST-Line Vignale are trimmed in partial leather with Metal Grey stitching, while the Puma Titanium has cloth trim with Metal Grey stitching .
Features include a wireless smartphone charging pad, two USB inputs, a Sync 3 communications and entertainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-inch central touchscreen.
FordPass Connect on-board modem technology allows a range of convenient features via the FordPass mobile app, including vehicle locator, vehicle status (which checks fuel levels, alarm status, oil life and more), remote door lock and unlock, and remote start.
The high-end B&O sound system in the ST-Line Vignale has 10 speakers, including a subwoofer, and pumps out 575 watts.
Both versions are powered by a 1.0l three-cylinder petrol turbo engine with outputs of 92kW and 170Nm. A fuel-saving system automatically switches off one of the engine’s cylinders when full capacity isn’t required, such as when coasting or cruising. Power is delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The five selectable drive modes include Normal, Eco, Trail and Sport, which adjust throttle response, steering feel and gear change. The instrument cluster also changes to reflect the chosen setting and includes a Quiet mode that displays only the most important information.
Both versions come standard with a raft of safety features, including ABS, stability control, hill-launch assist, tyre pressure monitoring, auto high-beam headlights and a lane-keeping system.
Pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection alerts the driver via visible and audible warnings and, if needed, pre-charges the brakes to increase sensitivity to enhance their responsiveness.
Both variants are available with the optional Driver Assistance Pack that adds adaptive cruise control with stop & go and lane centring, blind spot monitoring, active park assist, front parking sensors and rear parking camera, and a driver fatigue monitor.
The Puma is sold with a four-year/120,000km warranty and four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 135,000km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000km, while the Roadside Assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.
At 4,207mm the Puma is larger than the EcoSport and takes on rivals such as the Mazda CX-3, Hyundai Venue and Volkswagen T-Cross.
