Local conversion of Sprinter Inkanyezi benefits taxi owners

September saw the first locally converted Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Inkanyezi roll off the line at an assembly facility in East London.

The popular 23-seater is available at dealers as a long-wheelbase 516 CDI starting at a recommended retail price of R980,829 including VAT.

The Inkanyezi — an isiZulu word for “The Star” — is backed by Mercedes-Benz Vans SA and fully supported in after sales by the manufacturer’s dealer network. The nationwide footprint is ideal for both short and long-distance taxi operators and drivers.

The Inkanyezi conforms to the highest European safety standards and the local conversion focuses on the latest technologies and efficiency.

Historically, customers who wanted to operate a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter as a taxi would have to purchase a Sprinter Panel Van, and then convert it into a passenger-carrying taxi. This process would take approximately two weeks, which added additional time before an operator could start generating an income from a vehicle.

With the new Inkanyezi being converted by Mercedes-Benz Vans SA, a customer benefits from being able to immediately operate the purchased vehicle, as it is supplied as a completely converted 23-seater to the Mercedes-Benz authorised dealer network for quick delivery to end customers. The long list of added advantages includes parts that are covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, a safer vehicle and a more durable conversion.

To make owning and operating an Inkanyezi as seamless as possible, the van’s optional extras, such as parcel shelves, USB ports and tow bar are plug-and-play and can be quickly fitted at dealers nationwide.

Elevated safety levels

Passengers will be safer than ever before, as the Inkanyezi comes standard with a robust seat anchorage system meeting the highest standards.

Adaptive Brake Lights are also standard on the Inkanyezi. In an emergency, the normal brake light turns into a flashing brake light, which is proven to be more eye-catching to other motorists than a conventional brake light.

Optional extras to bolster safety include active brake assist, Distronic active distance assist, parking assist and lane keeping assist.

Commuters can rest assured that their safety is a priority as the optional Parking Package with 360° camera makes light work of tight parking spots such as taxi ranks and other loading and offloading areas.

As additional optional extras, Blind Spot Assist with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and a reversing camera with the display in the interior rear-view mirror, ensure that the Inkanyezi is safe at all speeds and conditions.