×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

New book commemorates 60 years of Kyalami

The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history

14 September 2022 - 17:14 Staff Writer
The coffee table book of more than 500 pages covers the circuit’s six-decade history. Picture: SUPPLIED
The coffee table book of more than 500 pages covers the circuit’s six-decade history. Picture: SUPPLIED

A new book entitled Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories will be launched at the circuit on November 4 — the date of the facility’s 61st birthday.

The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history, including international and local events, and contains more than 1,500 images and 225 special “Kyalami Memories”.

Compiled by Denis Klopper, the book is only available for the first print on a pre-order basis. Both the collector’s editions and publisher’s editions are sold out, with limited copies of the standard edition still available.

A second print run will be announced after the November 4 launch.

The commemorative publication covers six decades of international and local events hosted at SA’s most well-known race track and and makes use of many, previously unseen, images to illustrate its history. It contains personal memories from racing drivers and riders, officials, photographers, journalists and other personalities.

The book contains over 1,500 images and 225 special “Kyalami Memories”. Picture: SUPPLIED
The book contains over 1,500 images and 225 special “Kyalami Memories”. Picture: SUPPLIED

The world-renowned circuit, situated in Midrand, hosted its first race meeting on November 4 1961 and soon established itself as the premier motorsport venue in Southern Africa. The book details the races held at Kyalami from 1961 until 2022, with images from well-known motorsport photographers including Gavin Stapleton, Roger Swan, Colin Watling and Tony Alves.

“In this book, you relive the heritage of not only the circuit but also the rich motorsport history we have in SA,” says motoring journalist Roger McCleery. “This is a ‘must have’ book for any lover of Kyalami as well as SA motorsport.”

More information available at www.motorsportmemories.co.za

SA will not have a Formula One race in 2023

Rumours of SA returning to the F1 calendar for the first time in 30 years went into overdrive in recent months
Life
2 weeks ago

Geneva auto show is back on the calender for 2023

It's the first time it will be held since the coronavirus pandemic caused cancellations of the 2020 show
Life
5 months ago

End of the road for Bugatti’s peerless 16-cylinder engine

The 8.0-litre W16 engine has been propelling Bugatti’s hyper sports cars for almost 20 years
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: Saving Jan Smuts from having a bad war
Life
2.
These were SA’s best selling cars in August
Life / Motoring
3.
Sporty-styled Haval H6 GT enters SA market
Life / Motoring
4.
Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’

Life / Motoring

Jeep previews its all-electric vehicles

Life / Motoring

Bentley launches driving-focused Flying Spur Speed

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.