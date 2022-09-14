New book commemorates 60 years of Kyalami

International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
With electric vehicles some way off, what can consumers and the government do to lessen the effects of rising fuel prices on daily life?
Department of public enterprises will assess if the proposed investor is credible, and whether the offer makes commercial sense, Melanchton Makobe says
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Russians drop prices on fear of sanctions weakening demand
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is delivered to Westminster Hall where she will remain for four full days until her funeral
England were lucky to take on the most inexperienced batting line-up in living memory
The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history
A new book entitled Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories will be launched at the circuit on November 4 — the date of the facility’s 61st birthday.
The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history, including international and local events, and contains more than 1,500 images and 225 special “Kyalami Memories”.
Compiled by Denis Klopper, the book is only available for the first print on a pre-order basis. Both the collector’s editions and publisher’s editions are sold out, with limited copies of the standard edition still available.
A second print run will be announced after the November 4 launch.
The commemorative publication covers six decades of international and local events hosted at SA’s most well-known race track and and makes use of many, previously unseen, images to illustrate its history. It contains personal memories from racing drivers and riders, officials, photographers, journalists and other personalities.
The world-renowned circuit, situated in Midrand, hosted its first race meeting on November 4 1961 and soon established itself as the premier motorsport venue in Southern Africa. The book details the races held at Kyalami from 1961 until 2022, with images from well-known motorsport photographers including Gavin Stapleton, Roger Swan, Colin Watling and Tony Alves.
“In this book, you relive the heritage of not only the circuit but also the rich motorsport history we have in SA,” says motoring journalist Roger McCleery. “This is a ‘must have’ book for any lover of Kyalami as well as SA motorsport.”
More information available at www.motorsportmemories.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
New book commemorates 60 years of Kyalami
The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history
A new book entitled Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit — 60 Years of Memories will be launched at the circuit on November 4 — the date of the facility’s 61st birthday.
The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history, including international and local events, and contains more than 1,500 images and 225 special “Kyalami Memories”.
Compiled by Denis Klopper, the book is only available for the first print on a pre-order basis. Both the collector’s editions and publisher’s editions are sold out, with limited copies of the standard edition still available.
A second print run will be announced after the November 4 launch.
The commemorative publication covers six decades of international and local events hosted at SA’s most well-known race track and and makes use of many, previously unseen, images to illustrate its history. It contains personal memories from racing drivers and riders, officials, photographers, journalists and other personalities.
The world-renowned circuit, situated in Midrand, hosted its first race meeting on November 4 1961 and soon established itself as the premier motorsport venue in Southern Africa. The book details the races held at Kyalami from 1961 until 2022, with images from well-known motorsport photographers including Gavin Stapleton, Roger Swan, Colin Watling and Tony Alves.
“In this book, you relive the heritage of not only the circuit but also the rich motorsport history we have in SA,” says motoring journalist Roger McCleery. “This is a ‘must have’ book for any lover of Kyalami as well as SA motorsport.”
More information available at www.motorsportmemories.co.za
SA will not have a Formula One race in 2023
Geneva auto show is back on the calender for 2023
End of the road for Bugatti’s peerless 16-cylinder engine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’
Jeep previews its all-electric vehicles
Bentley launches driving-focused Flying Spur Speed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.