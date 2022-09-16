In the third quarter so far, both Brent and WTI are down 20%
The effects of cyberattacks on the government is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Moss Gondwe, public sector sales director at Mimecast.
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has shone a light on the growing use of cyberattacks on government systems in warfare. But even those countries not involved in armed conflicts are vulnerable to attack by criminals and other bad actors.Join the discussion:
The discussion focuses on efforts to make sure that SA’s government is protected from possible breaches.
Despite the traditionally slow pace of progress from governments around the world, Gondwe says there has been move to more quickly implement new technologies and cybersecurity by SA’s public sector in recent years.
Topics of discussion include: how public-sector institutions and state-owned enterprises need additional measures to protect against cyberthreats; ways in which the public sector tends to be attacked; how departments can be better protected; creating policies that enable greater protection for the state; and examples of how the government can up its digital security.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Effect of cybercrime on SA’s government
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Moss Gondwe, public sector sales director at Mimecast
