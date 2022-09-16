×

PODCAST | Effect of cybercrime on SA’s government

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Moss Gondwe, public sector sales director at Mimecast

16 September 2022 - 16:44 Mudiwa Gavaza
Moss Gondwe, public sector sales director at Mimecast. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Moss Gondwe, public sector sales director at Mimecast. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The effects of cyberattacks on the government is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Moss Gondwe, public sector sales director at Mimecast. 

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has shone a light on the growing use of cyberattacks on government systems in warfare. But even those countries not involved in armed conflicts are vulnerable to attack by criminals and other bad actors.

Join the discussion:

The discussion focuses on efforts to make sure that SA’s government is protected from possible breaches. 

Despite the traditionally slow pace of progress from governments around the world, Gondwe says there has been move to more quickly implement new technologies and cybersecurity by SA’s public sector in recent years. 

Topics of discussion include: how public-sector institutions and state-owned enterprises need additional measures to protect against cyberthreats; ways in which the public sector tends to be attacked; how departments can be better protected; creating policies that enable greater protection for the state; and examples of how the government can up its digital security. 

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Securing your business against old digital security vulnerabilities

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zaheer Ebrahim, a senior sales engineer at Trend Micro.
Companies
1 month ago

PODCAST | Risk of cyberwarfare rises due to Russia-Ukraine war

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to GoldPhish CEO Dan Thornton
Companies
5 months ago

PODCAST | Cybersecurity threats to posting Covid-19 vaccination cards online

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Duane Nicol, cybersecurity expert at Mimecast
Companies
1 year ago
