Toyota’s Hilux GR Sport storms into SA

The king of the Hilux range, the all-new GR Sport, has finally hit SA streets. Striking exterior modifications include a large, black radiator grille, a carbon-fibre horizontal cross bar and distinctive Toyota lettering. On the flanks are a pair of night-slicing LED headlamps and vertically stacked air ducts with integrated LED fog lamps.

To further amp up the visual aggression, Toyota has fitted bumpers based on those used on the Hilux Raider as well bolting-on wider black overfenders with contrasting inserts. Finishing things off are black mirror caps, black door handles, black side steps and a rear styling bar with prominent GR branding.

Customers can also opt for GR door decals for an extra shot of spice. Four paint colours are on offer: Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Attitude Black and Glacier White.