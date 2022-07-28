Land Rover launches special-edition classic Defenders at R5m a pop!

US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
Land Rover seemingly isn’t completely done with the old Defender. Land Rover Classic has launched 25 exclusive expedition-inspired Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II vehicles to honour its global off-roading and exploration heritage.
Each vehicle has a unique camouflage representing 23 locations the legendary 4x4 has tackled over 70 years of adventuring history, including places from the Camel Trophy, the First Overland and the G4 Challenge. The design also features a number of hidden Land Rovers and their iconic shape in silhouette for owners to identify.
Land Rover also says there’s opportunity to purchase a unique collectible vehicle, and customers are invited to take part in a three-day Land Rover Trophy competition. Customers will receive guidance from experts to compete in a series of points-based off-road challenges, inspired by the brand’s famous global adventures. After three days of competition, one team will walk away with a grand prize.
The exclusive camouflaged Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy will be created using Defender models from 2012-2016, stripped and rebuilt by hand to exacting standards and improved high specifications.
Powered by Land Rover’s 5.0l V8 petrol power train, producing 298kW and 515Nm of torque, the limited edition features an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Each model undergoes a comprehensive rebuild with uprated suspension, steering enhancements and uprated brakes.
The special edition will be offered in 90 and 110 Station Wagon body designs, as well as the 110 Double Cab Pick-Up. In the production run of 25, Land Rover Classic will create only five double-cab pickups, with the remaining 20 vehicles split between 90 and 110 Station Wagon body styles equally.
The exterior features a distinctive black-and-white theme, with a unique camouflage that features 23 locations where Land Rover has conquered challenging terrain, from SA and Laos to Peru. The main body is finished in Fuji White with a contrasting Narvik Black roof and Gloss Black exterior elements such as rivets, screws and vents. Gloss Black 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels complement the theme.
A range of exterior enhancements include protective A-frame houses, a winch, a bespoke front grille and a black bonnet with a satin finish that reduces glare in bright conditions. A powerful, full-width 1.27m LED light bar for night-time visibility is included.
The Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II also boasts a 500mm wading depth, a rear recovery point, rock sliders and an external roll bar. A rear ladder provides access to the expedition roof rack.
On the inside, the Defender boasts Recaro sports seats finished in black-and-white Windsor leather with contrast stitching, leather trim to the dashboard, doors and headlining and a modern infotainment system with navigation and mobile device connectivity.
A bespoke Land Rover Trophy clock face by Elliot Brown is the centrepiece of the dashboard and the watch brand will supply Trophy owners with a Competitor’s Edition timepiece. Elliot Brown is also releasing 1,000 watches inspired by the Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II.
The 90, 110 and 110 Double Cab Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II derivatives are now available to purchase direct from Land Rover Classic, with prices starting from £225,000 (about R5m) for a 90 in the UK.
SA customers who are interested in purchasing can get in direct contact with Land Rover Classic in the UK.
Land Rover launches special-edition classic Defenders at R5m a pop!
The 25 exclusive Defenders get camouflaged exteriors, V8 engines and luxurious cabins
