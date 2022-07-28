×

Lamborghini hints new Sterrato is not far off

The company has released more pics of the super car for gravel roads

28 July 2022 - 14:23 Phuti Mpyane
The latest teaser image of the Sterrato shared by Lamborghini. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is nearing global debut. The company recently shared new pictures of the concept first shown in June 2019. It’s basically a Lamborghini Huracán for driving off road.

The Italian super-car outfit’s off-road driving expertise didn’t start with the LM 002 of 1986. Rather, in the 1970s, Lamborghini’s test-driver, Bob Wallace, created the Jarama Rally from 1973 and the Urraco Rally from 1974. The Countach V12-powered LM 002, also nicknamed the “Rambo Lambo”,  and the modern Urus picked up where these left off. The new Sterrato, of which the company has shared new images, is set to continue this realm of mud-loving Lamborghinis. 

The Sterrato concept is based on the Huracán EVO with the same 5.2l naturally-aspirated engine producing 471kW, and the donor Huracán’s Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) with predictive logic controls the Sterrato’s systems including four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, modified suspension and torque vectoring to maximise traction and acceleration on loose surfaces.

Its appearance with a roof-mounted LED light immediately illustrates the intentions, despite the sports-car silhouette, with ground clearance lifted by 47mm, 1% and 6.5% more approach and departure angles respectively. 

The wheel tracks are 30mm wider front and back, and sit on off-road specific 20-inch wheels with increased side walls. They are accommodated by wide-body wheel arches with integrated air intakes.

Underbody reinforcements and body protection include a rear skid plate that acts as a diffuser, while special protective composite bodywork (made in hybrid materials of carbon fibre and elastomeric resin) includes stone-deflecting protection about the engine, air intakes and mud guards. A lightweight titanium roll cage, four-point seat belts and aluminium floor panels can be found inside the snug cabin. 

“The Sterrato demonstrates the Huracán’s versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance,” said Maurizio Reggiani, chief technical officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

