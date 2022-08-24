Paramount’s new Marauder offers serious shock protection

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Cosatu supports high inflation, otherwise why support a government whose policies and behaviour cause high inflation?
The City of Tshwane coalition partners have agreed to have an independent investigation following allegations against mayor Randall Williams of colluding in the city's tender processes.
Inflation Reduction Act requires EV makers to assemble their cars in North America and quickly reduce their reliance on China for battery components and materials
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Renewed clashes ends months-long ceasefire, dashing hopes for peace talks between the government and leaders of the restive northern region
The Boks, in the guise of the SA Select XV, will play Munster on their end-of-year tour in November.
The Australian’s leaving a year before his contract expires in ‘bittersweet’ exit
Series 17, Episode 1 of the BBC’s top-ranking Top Gear show was a hit, quite literally, for the Marauder. In a show of brute force, the SA-built machine smashed through walls in Joburg, drove over cars and survived a landmine blast.
Now, the Cape Town-based Paramount Group, which builds the vehicles out of its Midrand-based factory has introduced the Marauder Mk 2 that boasts a variety of new features, including enhanced crew capability and performance.
It also sees the introduction of a universal hull, interchangeable for left- or right-hand drive with dashboard modules and steering wheel components, and can be transformed in “less than two hours”, according to the company.
Dubbed the World’s Most Unstoppable Vehicle by Top Gear, the new Marauder can be configured as an armoured personnel carrier or as an infantry combat vehicle by adding appropriate weapon systems.
It also features day/night vision devices and extra sensors for diverse missions such as peacekeeping, border patrol, counterinsurgency or national defence.
The Marauder’s double-skin armour offers protection against mines and ballistic fire for its crew of two in the front and up to eight fully equipped soldiers in the rear seated on new and specially designed anti-blast seats, which prevent injury from the extreme acceleration of a blast from the side or underneath.
The vehicle can cruise at 110km/h and remains fully operational in extreme conditions — from -20°C to +50°C — and can be deployed with efficiency in long-range or quick-reaction operations. Its exceptional off-road mobility and preparation for easy airlift via a Lockheed C-130 Hercules turboprop or Chinook helicopters is standard.
“The Marauder is one of world’s most iconic and toughest armoured vehicles. We are very proud of its well-deserved reputation and our latest advancements present significant benefits to its performance, crew capability and the customer,” says Deon Grobler, CEO of Paramount Land Systems.
“We can now manufacture vehicles for stock purposes as opposed to manufacturing based on customer orders, delivering faster solutions for those partners with urgent demands, whether they are operating right- or left-hand drive vehicles.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Local News
Paramount’s new Marauder offers serious shock protection
SA-built machine, which Top Gear dubbed the World’s Most Unstoppable Vehicle, can be configured as an armoured personnel carrier or as an infantry combat vehicle
Series 17, Episode 1 of the BBC’s top-ranking Top Gear show was a hit, quite literally, for the Marauder. In a show of brute force, the SA-built machine smashed through walls in Joburg, drove over cars and survived a landmine blast.
Now, the Cape Town-based Paramount Group, which builds the vehicles out of its Midrand-based factory has introduced the Marauder Mk 2 that boasts a variety of new features, including enhanced crew capability and performance.
It also sees the introduction of a universal hull, interchangeable for left- or right-hand drive with dashboard modules and steering wheel components, and can be transformed in “less than two hours”, according to the company.
Dubbed the World’s Most Unstoppable Vehicle by Top Gear, the new Marauder can be configured as an armoured personnel carrier or as an infantry combat vehicle by adding appropriate weapon systems.
It also features day/night vision devices and extra sensors for diverse missions such as peacekeeping, border patrol, counterinsurgency or national defence.
The Marauder’s double-skin armour offers protection against mines and ballistic fire for its crew of two in the front and up to eight fully equipped soldiers in the rear seated on new and specially designed anti-blast seats, which prevent injury from the extreme acceleration of a blast from the side or underneath.
The vehicle can cruise at 110km/h and remains fully operational in extreme conditions — from -20°C to +50°C — and can be deployed with efficiency in long-range or quick-reaction operations. Its exceptional off-road mobility and preparation for easy airlift via a Lockheed C-130 Hercules turboprop or Chinook helicopters is standard.
“The Marauder is one of world’s most iconic and toughest armoured vehicles. We are very proud of its well-deserved reputation and our latest advancements present significant benefits to its performance, crew capability and the customer,” says Deon Grobler, CEO of Paramount Land Systems.
“We can now manufacture vehicles for stock purposes as opposed to manufacturing based on customer orders, delivering faster solutions for those partners with urgent demands, whether they are operating right- or left-hand drive vehicles.”
SVI gives bullet protection to Toyota Land Cruiser 300
Mercedes-Benz launches latest S-Class Guard models
SVI develops bullet-resistant Ford Ranger Raptor
SVI offers armour plating for V6 Amarok
SA company builds an armoured Land Cruiser 79
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.