Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Africa CEO Forum will bring together hundreds of leaders

First-quarter GDP report is due on Tuesday after ‘shocking’ contraction in the previous quarter

BL Premium
04 June 2023 - 18:48

The Africa CEO Forum, which gets under way in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Monday, brings together more than 1,800 business and government leaders.

The event will focus on how to ensure a fair energy transition, the local impact of mining and agribusiness, the need for a unified African voice on global issues, and how companies can adapt to the inflation crisis...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.