The mining and manufacturing sectors proved somewhat resilient at the end of the first quarter, marking a slight increase compared to the previous quarter, even as the country faced intensified power outages in that period.
Stats SA released March mining and manufacturing production data on Thursday. The data shows that mining production increased by 1% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with a 3.4% decline in the fourth quarter of 2022...
Manufacturing and mining may give a boost to Q1 growth
Sectors eked out gains in the first quarter
