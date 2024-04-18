Economy

WATCH: Altron fintech household resilience index up 1.4% in Q4

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Roelof Botha

18 April 2024 - 19:35
Picture: 123RF/armmypicca
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index ticked up by a marginal 1.4% in the fourth quarter, with six of the 20 constituent indicators remaining in negative territory. The data also highlighted a declining trend in the ratio of household income to debt costs, suggesting that households are buckling under the pressure of  the economic climate. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV sat down with independent analyst Roelof Botha.

