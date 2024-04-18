The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index ticked up by a marginal 1.4% in the fourth quarter, with six of the 20 constituent indicators remaining in negative territory. The data also highlighted a declining trend in the ratio of household income to debt costs, suggesting that households are buckling under the pressure of the economic climate. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV sat down with independent analyst Roelof Botha.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Altron fintech household resilience index up 1.4% in Q4
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Roelof Botha
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index ticked up by a marginal 1.4% in the fourth quarter, with six of the 20 constituent indicators remaining in negative territory. The data also highlighted a declining trend in the ratio of household income to debt costs, suggesting that households are buckling under the pressure of the economic climate. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV sat down with independent analyst Roelof Botha.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.