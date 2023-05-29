Economy

What keeps Godongwana awake at night

Finance minister worries about this year’s tax take amid record electricity outages

29 May 2023 - 05:00 Thuletho Zwane and Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has expressed worries about this fiscal year’s tax revenue, as record electricity outages combined with operational woes and lower commodity prices threaten to undermine his budgetary commitments.

“The major problem is going to be load-shedding and its impact on growth, and therefore the tax revenues that I collect from companies are going to be less and less...

