What keeps Godongwana awake at night

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden forged an agreement on Saturday to avert a default
The danger now is that the sliding rand could force further substantial interest rate hikes by the Bank
The container corridor linking Durban and Gauteng has been hit by a spike in cable theft recently resulting in significant delays in its train service
Bheki Cele will release quarterly crime statistics, while MPs will hear about local government audits
Jeanette Marais takes helm in August, with Hillie Meyer retiring on September 30
Finance minister worries about this year’s tax take amid record electricity outages
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike
The country’s longest-serving leader prevailed 52.1% to 47.9% in a runoff vote on Sunday
Flyhalf Crowley overshadowed Libbok, but the Cape is in love with the Stormers again
No matter where you look, besides being told to exercise regularly and quit vices, diet is always emphasised
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has expressed worries about this fiscal year’s tax revenue, as record electricity outages combined with operational woes and lower commodity prices threaten to undermine his budgetary commitments.
“The major problem is going to be load-shedding and its impact on growth, and therefore the tax revenues that I collect from companies are going to be less and less...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
What keeps Godongwana awake at night
Finance minister worries about this year’s tax take amid record electricity outages
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has expressed worries about this fiscal year’s tax revenue, as record electricity outages combined with operational woes and lower commodity prices threaten to undermine his budgetary commitments.
“The major problem is going to be load-shedding and its impact on growth, and therefore the tax revenues that I collect from companies are going to be less and less...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.