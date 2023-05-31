At 10.22am, the rand weakened 0.5% to R19.7825/$
Asda and Wm Morrison are both in private hands, just as politicians scrutinise whether the sector is fuelling high prices
State-owned company spent R21.4bn on the fuel in year to end-March
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Head of stakeholder relations at Exxaro Resources succeeds Roger Baxter, who is leaving at the end of June
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi woman to fly in space, just five years after women in Saudi Arabia gained the right to drive in June 2018
Coach Jose Riveiro seems to have nurtured a sense of belief and togetherness in his squad
Hyundai has launched a Tucson with all-wheel drive and more styling swagger.
People earned less in April than a year ago amid dismal economic conditions and higher unemployment, according to the latest BankservAfrica’s Take-home Pay Index (BTPI).
April’s data shows how various factors, including persistently high inflation, interest rate hikes and ongoing load-shedding, are adding to the pressure on consumers, with the average nominal take-home pay declining 4.2% year on year to R14,534 a month from R15,170...
Monthly salaries fall in April, index shows
