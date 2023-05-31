Economy

Monthly salaries fall in April, index shows

BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers

31 May 2023 - 12:39

People earned less in April than a year ago amid dismal economic conditions and higher unemployment, according to the latest BankservAfrica’s Take-home Pay Index (BTPI).

April’s data shows how various factors, including persistently high inflation, interest rate hikes and ongoing load-shedding, are adding to the pressure on consumers, with the average nominal take-home pay declining 4.2% year on year to R14,534 a month from R15,170...

