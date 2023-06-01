A bill to raise the debt limit and cap government spending was passed just days before Monday’s default deadline
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
Labour federation wants Bank’s interest rate hikes to be eased
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
CEO Charl de Villiers says initiatives are under way to bolster the company’s return on invested capital
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
World No 1 Swiatek looking to lift Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dip to 49.2 in May from 49.8 the previous month shows the index is slowly sinking deeper into contractionary territory. This is due to the notable deterioration of business conditions over the past four months.
Absa said it had estimated load-shedding of 2,940GWh in April compared with 2,075GWh in March, suggesting further declines in available power in the months ahead, raising pressure on businesses.
Miyelani Maluleke, a senior economist at Absa, unpacked the details of the print with Business Day TV.
WATCH: Absa PMI sinks deeper into contraction territory in May
