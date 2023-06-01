Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Absa PMI sinks deeper into contraction territory in May

Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa

01 June 2023 - 17:57
A worker drives a forklift to transport a crate of aluminium cans in the warehouse of a manufacturing plant in Springs, Gauteng. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dip to 49.2 in May from 49.8 the previous month shows the index is slowly sinking deeper into contractionary territory. This is due to the notable deterioration of business conditions over the past four months.

Absa said it had estimated load-shedding of 2,940GWh in April compared with 2,075GWh in March, suggesting further declines in available power in the months ahead, raising pressure on businesses.

Miyelani Maluleke, a senior economist at Absa, unpacked the details of the print with Business Day TV.

Maria Ramos to step down from Richemont board after nearly 15 years

Swiss luxury goods maker says three other directors will leave the board in the next 16 months
Companies
2 weeks ago

Absa introduces card tap-and-go at ATMs

The bank is also rolling out solar-ready uninterrupted power supply (UPS) devices to mitigate the impact of load shedding
Companies
3 days ago

Manufacturing conditions decline further in May

Respondents surveyed for the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) are the most pessimistic since the hard Covid lockdown in 2020
Economy
7 hours ago
