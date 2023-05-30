Economy

Private sector credit eases for third straight month

Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022

30 May 2023 - 14:28

SA private sector credit eased for a third consecutive month in April, coming in lower than market expectations and reflecting the deleterious effects cumulative interest-rate hikes have had on household disposable income.

The Reserve Bank data released on Tuesday showed that private sector credit increased 7.1% year on year in April, missing market expectations of 7.3%, and edging down from a 7.2% growth in the previous month...

