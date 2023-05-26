Opinion / Columnists

ANNABEL BISHOP: Global factors exacerbate SA’s trade weakness

With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak

BL Premium
26 May 2023 - 05:00 ANNABEL BISHOP

Forecasts for Sa’s economic growth rate have been dropping consistently in 2023, from 1.2% year on year at the start of the first quarter to 0.7% in March, 0.6% in April and now 0.4% in the outcome of the May survey (all Bloomberg).

A more recent survey from Reuters in May places the outlook for economic growth even lower, at 0.2% for 2023...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.