JSE gains after the MPC’s announcement, but investors are increasingly concerned about a recession in SA
With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak
Transnet container corridor linking Gauteng and KZN has been operating at 25% capacity for past week
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The Tencent-backed fintech is still in the scale-up phase but has big disruption plans for SA
Investment in clean energy will extend its lead over spending on fossil fuels in 2023, the IEA says.
Arshay Cooper’s upbringing in Chicago resonates with many underprivileged youths in townships
Intriguing thrillers on offer, including some based on real events
Forecasts for Sa’s economic growth rate have been dropping consistently in 2023, from 1.2% year on year at the start of the first quarter to 0.7% in March, 0.6% in April and now 0.4% in the outcome of the May survey (all Bloomberg).
A more recent survey from Reuters in May places the outlook for economic growth even lower, at 0.2% for 2023...
ANNABEL BISHOP: Global factors exacerbate SA’s trade weakness
