Rail reforms could open the way to investment boom, says Traxtion boss
CEO James Holley says SA is moving away from the state monopoly extremely fast
15 April 2024 - 05:00
The rapid rollout of SA’s rail system reforms could open the way to enormous, “transformative” private investment in rail infrastructure, as well as into rolling stock, says Africa’s largest private sector train operator.
Traxtion, which operates trains in seven countries in Africa, has seen first-hand the enormous benefit from the rollout of rail reform...
