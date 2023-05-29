Economy

Reserve Bank cautions about risks of capital outflows and sanctions

Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review

29 May 2023 - 17:55 Promit Mukherjee
The SA Reserve Bank in Tshwane. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
The SA Reserve Bank in Tshwane. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES

The SA Reserve Bank has warned of risks to the country's financial stability, due to capital outflows and the possibility of sanctions following a US diplomat's accusation of supplying weapons to Russia to aid its campaign in Ukraine.

These risks, along with the threat of a grid failure due to repeated power cuts and persistent high inflation, have increased the systemic risks to the financial system, the Reserve Bank said in its biannual health check on Monday.

The SA economy has been pummelled by a host of negative factors in 2023, with SA facing its worst-ever power cuts, adding billions of rand to the cost of doing business and household expenses.

In February, the country was greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental financial crime watchdog, to force it to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

The FATF greylisting and poor local economic conditions have brought down foreign participation in SA government bonds to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank’s Financial Stability Review (FSR) said.

These local issues were followed earlier in May by a diplomatic stand-off with the US as one of its diplomats accused the country of supplying weapons to Russia, leading to fears of sanctions and to a sharp drop in the rand.

Sanctions on SA would make it “impossible to finance any trade or investment flows, or to make or receive any payments from correspondent banks in dollars”, the report said.

It said the country's domestic financial institutions and financial system remained resilient amid the recent global banking sector turmoil, but a mix of global and local factors could test its strength beyond the next 12 months.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: The rand is facing a wall of negative sentiment

The danger now is that the sliding rand could force further substantial interest rate hikes by the Bank
Opinion
16 hours ago

Cabinet gives nod to bill splitting State Security Agency

The domestic and foreign intelligence services will be separated in terms of a draft law that has been approved
National
1 day ago

ARTHUR KAMP: Mountain meanders and macroeconomics: five points to ‘cure’ what ails SA

The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Opinion
6 days ago

David Masondo emphasises the upsides as he woos US investors

Deputy finance minister repeats reform roll call at the launch of Rand Merchant Bank’s US operation
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
What keeps Godongwana awake at night
Economy
2.
Reserve Bank cautions about risks of capital ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank to release its ...
Economy
4.
Rand slumps to record low as Reserve Bank hikes ...
Economy
5.
Lesetja Kganyago says short-term pain is ...
Economy

Related Articles

What keeps Godongwana awake at night

Economy

Lesetja Kganyago says short-term pain is necessary after 50 bps rate hike

Economy

ISAAH MHLANGA: Geopolitics would have played a big part in interest rates ...

Opinion / Columnists

MIREILLE WENGER: SA’s stance on Russia a threat to the country’s interests

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.