Joblessness rate rises as SA bends under burden of power cuts

Stats SA says the unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first quarter from 32.7% in the prior period

16 May 2023 - 12:49 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s unemployment rate edged up slightly in the first quarter as businesses continue to feel the pressure of rotational power outages on the economy.

On Tuesday, Stats SA said the unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first quarter from 32.7% in the prior period. The outcome is slightly below consensus expectations of an increase to 33%...

