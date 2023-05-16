Bullish demand outlook from International Energy Agency offers support after disappointing data from China
For countries like SA, with constrained capabilities, it pays to remain clinically neutral in great power rivalries
By law, the deadline for submission of audited annual financial statements by political parties is September 30 each year
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
The toughest could be appeals in Britain, where upholding a cartel watchdog ruling is the norm
Stats SA says the unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first quarter from 32.7% in the prior period
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Kemal Kilicdaroglu vows to deal with inflation and revive democracy after years of repression under Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
AR app helps protect emergency staff from electrocution in electric-truck emergency
SA’s unemployment rate edged up slightly in the first quarter as businesses continue to feel the pressure of rotational power outages on the economy.
On Tuesday, Stats SA said the unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first quarter from 32.7% in the prior period. The outcome is slightly below consensus expectations of an increase to 33%...
Joblessness rate rises as SA bends under burden of power cuts
Stats SA says the unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first quarter from 32.7% in the prior period
