Unemployment rose to 32.9% in the first quarter as the number of unemployed people increased to 8.2-million during the period under review. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
Unemployment rose to 32.9% in the first quarter as the number of unemployed people increased to 8.2-million during the period under review. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unemployment rises to 32.9% in first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Unemployment rose to 32.9% in the first quarter as the number of unemployed people increased to 8.2-million during the period under review. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
Unemployment rose to 32.9% in the first quarter as the number of unemployed people increased to 8.2-million during the period under review. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.