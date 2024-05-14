Economy

WATCH: Unemployment rises to 32.9% in first quarter

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

14 May 2024 - 20:49
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
Unemployment rose to 32.9% in the first quarter as the number of unemployed people increased to 8.2-million during the period under review. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

