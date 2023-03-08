Companies / Industrials

Sea Harvest lifts stake in Viking aquaculture

It is buying the stake from minority stakeholders Viking Fishing Group Administration and Odin Investments

08 March 2023 - 14:19 Katharine Child

Fishing group Sea Harvest has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea Harvest Aquaculture, will acquire a further 28% of the shares in Viking Aquaculture for R210m, bringing its stake to 82%.

It is buying the stake from minority stakeholders Viking Fishing Group Administration and Odin Investments, which held 54% before announcing the transaction. ..

