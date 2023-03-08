CEO Leila Fourie says the JSE is preparing back up power and engaging with regulators should a grid failure restricts access to its trading engine
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Legal action after South Korean-built energy unit fails to operate at optimum level
Manufacturing confidence crashed in the reporting period, hit by the frequency of power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Alleged perpetrators in Iran, Syria, Central African Republic and South Sudan targeted
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
Global transaction volume for in-vehicle payments expected to exceed 4.7 billion by 2026
Fishing group Sea Harvest has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea Harvest Aquaculture, will acquire a further 28% of the shares in Viking Aquaculture for R210m, bringing its stake to 82%.
It is buying the stake from minority stakeholders Viking Fishing Group Administration and Odin Investments, which held 54% before announcing the transaction.
Sea Harvest lifts stake in Viking aquaculture
It is buying the stake from minority stakeholders Viking Fishing Group Administration and Odin Investments
