Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
The DA will complain to the IEC, as witnesses say the cash he gave a resident before a by-election was paid ‘to ensure they vote for the ANC’
Jane Austen would have portrayed the industry in SA in shades of tragedy
The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Though coal investors have made a mint this year, the party is almost over
As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
Five years after a devastating red tide event at its abalone farm near Hermanus, unlisted aquaculture venture Abagold is firmly back in the black, with dividend payouts, fatter margins and swelling prospects. So much so, that retail investors might want to consider catching a rising profit tide — though taking a plunge is not easy.
In the company’s just released annual report Abagold chair Hennie van der Merwe, who is the former CEO of Trencor and the current chair of Master Drilling, writes that Abagold has turned the corner from 2017’s disaster; not just recovering, but developing a maturing pipeline...
ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
Promising possibilities for Abagold’s fishy treasures
There’s a fortune to be made in (legal) abalone farming given latest prices — and the company could soon be heading to a stock exchange near you
