A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
The lead-up to Saturday’s encounter with Meadowridge tennis club could not have been worse.
My low confidence ebbed lower after losing most of my midweek practice sets. Come Saturday morning — after a lively evening of tapas and too many wine pairings — I was praying the storm front would reach Cape Town sooner than predicted. It’s always a little disconcerting, especially when slightly under the weather, to stroll onto the court against opposition half your age and body weight. It’s even worse when the opposing duo’s stretch routine makes you wince. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: What’s plotting at Brimstone and HCI?
Unfortunately, not a lot given a lack of free cash, but Johnny Copelyn’s sticking to his investment plans
