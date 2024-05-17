Sanlam boss says insurer is insulated from global risks
17 May 2024 - 05:00
Financial services group Sanlam is confident about its ability to withstand current global geopolitical risks, group CEO Paul Hanratty says. This is as SA’s largest insurer reported a 15% increase in new business volumes in its life insurance business.
Sanlam reported in its operational update for the quarter to end-March that group net client cash inflows improved by 14% to R8.8bn, while net operational earnings benefited from improved investment return, registering a 15% growth...
