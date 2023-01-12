Features / Cover Story

Hot stocks 2023: The year of investing dangerously

After 2022’s horror show, investment analysts are mostly wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

There won’t be too many investors on the JSE emerging from the wreckage of 2022 with broad grins and bulging purses.

It was a year to forget. The spectre of high(er) inflation and a lingering recession was already enough to give investors indigestion, but after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and China’s brutal response to Covid flare-ups, markets became a minefield...

