The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
The South African new-vehicle market has been in decline for some time — what will happen in 2023 is anyone’s guess
Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
There won’t be too many investors on the JSE emerging from the wreckage of 2022 with broad grins and bulging purses.
It was a year to forget. The spectre of high(er) inflation and a lingering recession was already enough to give investors indigestion, but after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and China’s brutal response to Covid flare-ups, markets became a minefield...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Hot stocks 2023: The year of investing dangerously
After 2022’s horror show, investment analysts are mostly wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
There won’t be too many investors on the JSE emerging from the wreckage of 2022 with broad grins and bulging purses.
It was a year to forget. The spectre of high(er) inflation and a lingering recession was already enough to give investors indigestion, but after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, and China’s brutal response to Covid flare-ups, markets became a minefield...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.