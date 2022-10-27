×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Low-fat margin in South African butter wars

You could call it a reverse battle of the bulge as households tighten their belts, with Remgro and Sea Harvest the ultimate market share movers

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 05:00

Food inflation has registered hard in the Hasenfuss household, and this distasteful spectre is most evident in the sudden inconsistency in spread brands.

Now, I’m not really a bread eater, and when I do indulge I prefer a “black egg” (olive oil with a vinegar centre) rather than butter. But on occasion, I do make a proper sarmie … usually for someone else. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.