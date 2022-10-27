Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
Food inflation has registered hard in the Hasenfuss household, and this distasteful spectre is most evident in the sudden inconsistency in spread brands.
Now, I’m not really a bread eater, and when I do indulge I prefer a “black egg” (olive oil with a vinegar centre) rather than butter. But on occasion, I do make a proper sarmie … usually for someone else. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARC HASENFUSS: Low-fat margin in South African butter wars
You could call it a reverse battle of the bulge as households tighten their belts, with Remgro and Sea Harvest the ultimate market share movers
Food inflation has registered hard in the Hasenfuss household, and this distasteful spectre is most evident in the sudden inconsistency in spread brands.
Now, I’m not really a bread eater, and when I do indulge I prefer a “black egg” (olive oil with a vinegar centre) rather than butter. But on occasion, I do make a proper sarmie … usually for someone else. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.