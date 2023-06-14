World

Russia to sign up criminals to wage war in Ukraine

State Duma votes to recruit convicts who would later be exempt from charges

14 June 2023 - 16:01 Agency Staff
Moscow — The lower house of Russia’s parliament said on Wednesday it had voted to give its initial backing to legislation that will allow the defence ministry to sign contracts with suspected or convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine.

More than 15 months into what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, Moscow — whose forces have suffered heavy losses — is trying to recruit more soldiers for what is Europe’s largest land war since World War 2.

Under the proposed changes, a contract could be concluded with someone being investigated for committing a crime, who is having their case heard in court or after they have been convicted but before the verdict takes legal effect, according to the database of the State Duma, the lower house.

People convicted of sexual crimes, treason, terrorism or extremism would not be able to sign up.

Those who do sign up would be exempt from criminal liability upon completion of their contract or if they receive awards for their combat prowess.

The Wagner mercenary group was previously allowed to recruit convicts from prisons to fight in Ukraine but said in February it had stopped. Prison rights activists say the defence ministry has taken over the process but wanted to make changes.

The new changes being examined by the Duma do not cover recruitment of people already serving their sentences and the defence ministry has not commented.

Reuters

