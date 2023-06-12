Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
The rand touched its strongest levels in a month on Monday, while the JSE closed weaker with this week’s focus on policy decision from the US Federal Reserve.
The local currency firmed for the eighth consecutive session — the longest winning streak in almost two years — as efforts by the SA government to strike a neutral balance in its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine eased fears of geopolitical risks...
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches best level in one month
Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
