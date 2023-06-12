Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand touches best level in one month

Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session

BL Premium
12 June 2023 - 19:02 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand touched its strongest levels in a month on Monday, while the JSE closed weaker with this week’s focus on policy decision from the US Federal Reserve. 

The local currency firmed for the eighth consecutive session — the longest winning streak in almost two years — as efforts by the SA government to strike a neutral balance in its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine eased fears of geopolitical risks...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.