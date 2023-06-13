Putin considers exiting grain deal over West’s ‘cheating’

Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
VCMI is focused on the integrity of net-zero claims from companies that purchase credits
Team hit difficulties due to aviation insurance exclusions for certain aircraft operators
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Forward-looking questions may have captured the uncertainty created by the persistent bouts of stage 6 load-shedding
Fed is still on track to skip a rate increase on Wednesday after 10 straight hikes
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
The rare Ferraris, some with prominent former owners, were discovered in hurricane rubble
Moscow — President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was considering withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal because the West had cheated Moscow by failing to implementing promises to get Russian agricultural goods to world markets.
The deal allowing Ukraine to resume seaborne grain exports was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crisis the UN said had been worsened by Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War 2.
To convince Moscow to approve the pact, known by diplomats as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a three-year accord was struck at the same time under which UN officials agreed to help Russia with its own food and fertiliser exports.
But Putin said that had not been implemented due to the perfidy of the West. “We are thinking about getting out of this grain deal now,” Putin told a meeting of Russian war correspondents and military bloggers.
“Unfortunately, we were once again cheated — nothing was done in terms of liberalising the supply of our grain to foreign markets. There were a lot of conditions that the westerners had to fulfil under the leadership of the UN
“Nothing has been done,” Putin said.
Western powers have imposed what they cast as the toughest sanctions ever on Russia over its war in Ukraine launched on February 24 2022.
While Russia’s food and fertiliser exports are not sanctioned, the West’s restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance pose barriers to shipments, according to Moscow and major Russian grain and fertiliser exporters.
Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertiliser market.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was concerned Russia would quit the grain deal on July 17.
“We are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports,” Guterres said.
Putin made it absolutely clear that Russia is considering stopping participation in the grain deal.
He said he would discuss its future with some African leaders expected to visit Russia soon, adding that Moscow was ready to supply grain for free to the world’s poorest countries.
“Almost nothing goes to African countries,” Putin said of the current situation, adding that Moscow had agreed several times to extend the deal but had nothing to show for doing so.
The current deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to extend.
Russia’s specific demands are that Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) be reconnected to the Swift payment system, that supplies of agricultural machinery and parts to Russia needed to be resumed, and that restrictions on insurance and reinsurance needed to be lifted.
Other demands include the resumption of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline that lets Russia pump the chemical to Ukraine’s main Black Sea port, and the unblocking of assets and accounts of Russian companies involved in food and fertiliser exports.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Putin considers exiting grain deal over West’s ‘cheating’
Moscow’s demands including that the Russian Agricultural Bank be reconnected to the Swift payment system and restrictions on insurance and reinsurance be lifted
Moscow — President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was considering withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal because the West had cheated Moscow by failing to implementing promises to get Russian agricultural goods to world markets.
The deal allowing Ukraine to resume seaborne grain exports was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crisis the UN said had been worsened by Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War 2.
To convince Moscow to approve the pact, known by diplomats as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a three-year accord was struck at the same time under which UN officials agreed to help Russia with its own food and fertiliser exports.
But Putin said that had not been implemented due to the perfidy of the West. “We are thinking about getting out of this grain deal now,” Putin told a meeting of Russian war correspondents and military bloggers.
“Unfortunately, we were once again cheated — nothing was done in terms of liberalising the supply of our grain to foreign markets. There were a lot of conditions that the westerners had to fulfil under the leadership of the UN
“Nothing has been done,” Putin said.
Western powers have imposed what they cast as the toughest sanctions ever on Russia over its war in Ukraine launched on February 24 2022.
While Russia’s food and fertiliser exports are not sanctioned, the West’s restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance pose barriers to shipments, according to Moscow and major Russian grain and fertiliser exporters.
Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertiliser market.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was concerned Russia would quit the grain deal on July 17.
“We are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports,” Guterres said.
Putin made it absolutely clear that Russia is considering stopping participation in the grain deal.
He said he would discuss its future with some African leaders expected to visit Russia soon, adding that Moscow was ready to supply grain for free to the world’s poorest countries.
“Almost nothing goes to African countries,” Putin said of the current situation, adding that Moscow had agreed several times to extend the deal but had nothing to show for doing so.
The current deal will expire on July 17 unless Russia agrees to extend.
Russia’s specific demands are that Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) be reconnected to the Swift payment system, that supplies of agricultural machinery and parts to Russia needed to be resumed, and that restrictions on insurance and reinsurance needed to be lifted.
Other demands include the resumption of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline that lets Russia pump the chemical to Ukraine’s main Black Sea port, and the unblocking of assets and accounts of Russian companies involved in food and fertiliser exports.
Reuters
PODCAST: Farm jobs in SA, Black Sea grain deal
Kyiv mulls allowing Russian ammonia exports to transit its territory
Kremlin renews grain export deal
Will Black Sea grain deal be extended further?
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Planting and weather forecasts conspire for solid winter harvests
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa to visit Putin in Moscow to dissuade him from coming to SA
SA risks more than R610bn in exports on Russia stance, says Stanlib
Patel to push for SA to remain eligible for Agoa
TOM EATON: African peacekeepers off to tell Putin: keep your piece, bro
Presidency denies talk of sanctions against SA or of moving Brics bash
ALEXANDER PARKER: Conflict paralyses Ramaphosa in building consensus
Putin admits Russia’s ‘special operation’ is a war
Ukraine foreign minister urges SA to arrest Putin if he enters the country
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.