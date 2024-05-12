Sport / Other Sport

Novak Djokovic exits Italian Open after loss to Alejandro Tabilo

Chilean beats world No 1 6-2 6-3 in Rome

12 May 2024 - 19:13
by Rohith Nair
Alejandro Tabilo of Chile on his way to victory over Novak Djokovic of Serbia at Foro Italico in Rome, Italy, May 12 2024. Picture: MIKE HEWITT/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo claimed the biggest win of his career when he beat world No 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-3 in the third round of the Italian Open on Sunday in a match that lasted just 67 minutes.

Djokovic has won the tournament six times, with his last title coming in 2022, but Tabilo was almost flawless on centre court, breaking the top seed four times while not conceding a single break point.

“It’s incredible. I came on court just looking around and soaking it all in, trying to process everything. I’m trying to wake up right now,” Tabilo, 26, said.

The victory made Tabilo — who won a Challenger Tour tournament two weeks ago — the first Chilean in 17 years to beat a world No 1 since Fernando Gonzalez beat Roger Federer at the ATP Finals in 2007.

The result also means Djokovic — who made a double fault on match point — has failed to reach a single final in 2024 and has played only six matches on clay in the build-up to the French Open.

The Serbian had reached the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters but a premature exit in Rome could hamper his preparations for Roland Garros where the year’s second Grand Slam begins on May 26. 

Reuters

