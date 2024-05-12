Sport / Other Sport

Pogacar retains Giro lead as Kooij pips Milan in stage nine sprint

The Dutchman beat Jonathan Milan by half a wheel right at the finish line in a breathless charge at the end of a 214km ride from Avezzano to Naples

12 May 2024 - 19:01
by Rohith Nair
Olav Kooij celebrates winning stage nine of Giro d'Italia in Italy, May 12 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
Olav Kooij celebrates winning stage nine of Giro d'Italia in Italy, May 12 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

Bengaluru — Dutchman Olav Kooij won stage nine of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, pipping Jonathan Milan by half a wheel right at the finish line in a breathless sprint at the end of a 214km ride from Avezzano to Naples.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Jhonatan Narvaez looked set to win his second stage when he attacked early and sowed panic in the peloton on the final climb through the streets of Naples.

He was leading with about 150m to go before Maglia Rosa holder Tadej Pogacar got involved in the lead-up to help his UAE Team Emirates colleague Juan Sebastian Molano and Narvaez was caught.

Milan was set up well by his Lidl-Trek teammate Simone Consonni but just as he was about to clinch his second stage victory, Team Visma-Lease a Bike’s Kooij took the opportunity to steal the win from him, while Molano was third.

“My first Grand Tour stage win was what I was looking for but it’s been a difficult and unlucky first week for our team and a hard stage today,” Kooij said.

“We weren’t sure to catch the breakaway riders but the team remained committed. The guys put me in an ideal position. It’s been tight but I really wanted this first Grand Tour win and I hope there are many more to come”.

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 8 of Giro d'Italia in Italy, May 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI
UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 8 of Giro d'Italia in Italy, May 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

Pogacar retained his overall lead, 2 min 40 sec ahead of Daniel Felipe Martinez, while Geraint Thomas is third, 18 sec further behind.

“I haven’t become a lead-out man but Molano did a very good job to be at the front in the finale. He didn’t get the win but third is a good result and I was happy to help a friend,” Pogacar said.

“I have a comfortable advantage before the first rest day. It’s nice to relax in Napoli.”

Monday is a rest day and the Giro d’Italia resumes on Tuesday with stage 10, a 142km ride from Pompeii to Cusano Mutri.

Reuters

