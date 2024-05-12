Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments
If the masses cannot replace the government and limit the power of the financial aristocracy at the ballot box, our nation is a democracy in name only
General secretary Irvin Jim says funding for workers in the engineering sector has been ring-fenced to make housing part of the deal
Maimane, a former leader of the DA, has criticised the official opposition for using identity politics
The second offer represents an increase of about 10% on the first
The sector shows improvements in export values but faces global and local headwinds
GirlHype is an NPO focused on helping women attain the skills to pursue careers in tech
Police arrest prominent critic of President Kais Saied
Introduction of global season will make a difference to the freshness of players
For the first time in its 61-year history, the iconic German sports car gets an electrified engine
Richard Court from Argon Asset Management chose British American Tobacco as his stock pick of the day.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Richard Court from Argon Asset Management
