Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani attends licensing rounds for 29 oil and gas exploration blocks in Baghdad, Iraq, May 11 2024. Picture: REUTERS/THAIER AL SUDANI
Baghdad — Iraq’s oil minister said Iraq had made enough voluntary oil production reductions and would not agree to any additional cuts taken by cartel Opec+ at its next meeting early next month.
Sources with the knowledge of the matter said that Opec+ could extend voluntary output cuts should demand fail to pick up.
Asked whether Iraq would agree to extend the voluntary cuts at the meeting scheduled for June 1, Hayan Abdul Ghani said: “Iraq has reduced (output) enough and will not agree to any new cut.”
It was not immediately clear if Abdul Ghani meant he opposed an extension of the voluntary cuts — a statement that would fly in the face of widespread expectations that cuts would be rolled over — or was simply against any additional cuts.
Iraq had repeatedly said it is committed to voluntary cuts initially announced by Opec+ in 2023 but pumped over its output quota by a cumulative 602,000 barrels a day in the first three months of 2024, Opec+ said.
The group said Baghdad had agreed to compensate with additional production cuts over the rest of the year.
Iraq ‘will not agree’ to new Opec output cuts
