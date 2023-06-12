Chechen special forces ink contract with Russia that Wagner’s chief dismissed

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
The ultra-marathon embodies the best of SA
The LPC wants Pranil Rajkoomar struck from the roll, but the high court says the matter requires oral evidence
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
The ICT services and telecom company says it is waiting for more information on the offer, including the proposed offer price
The third consecutive monthly slowdown in price increases will provide welcome relief for SA’s embattled consumers
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael van Lier, vice-president for consumer electronics at Samsung SA
Chechen special forces commander claims his unit has ‘tens of thousands of volunteers’ to unleash on Ukraine
Homeboy becomes the first of his countrymen to win the men’s national championship in almost seven decades.
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday it has signed a contract with the Akhmat group of Chechen special forces, a day after Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin refused to do so.
The signing followed an order that all “volunteer units” should sign contracts by July 1 bringing them under the control of defence minister Sergei Shoigu, as Moscow tries to assert its control over private armies fighting on its behalf in Ukraine.
In return, volunteer fighters would get the same benefits and protections as regular troops, including support for them and their families if they are wounded or killed.
Prigozhin, who has waged a running feud with the defence ministry and accused it of failing to provide adequate ammunition supplies to his Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine, said on Sunday he would refuse to sign any such contract.
He said that Shoigu “cannot properly manage military formations”.
The contract the defence ministry signed on Monday was with the Akhmat paramilitary group that has often been called the private army of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia’s Chechnya region.
Unlike Prigozhin, Kadyrov has recently refrained from criticising the defence ministry. Members of the two groups have openly sparred, with one of Kadyrov’s close allies on Thursday casting Prigozhin as a blogger who yells all the time about problems.
Akhmat commander Apty Alaudinov, who took part in the signing of the contract, said the unit has “prepared and sent tens of thousands of volunteers” to Ukraine in the past 15 months.
Moscow said on Friday that the Akhmat forces were waging an offensive near the town of Maryinka, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
“I think this is a very good thing,” Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the defence ministry's website after signing the deal.
Russia's deputy chief of the general staff, Colonel General Alexei Kim, said after signing the agreement with the Chechens that he hoped other volunteer units would follow suit. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Mark Trevelyan and Peter Graff)
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chechen special forces ink contract with Russia that Wagner’s chief dismissed
Akhmat group commander says his unit has ‘tens of thousands of volunteers’ to unleash on Ukraine
Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday it has signed a contract with the Akhmat group of Chechen special forces, a day after Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin refused to do so.
The signing followed an order that all “volunteer units” should sign contracts by July 1 bringing them under the control of defence minister Sergei Shoigu, as Moscow tries to assert its control over private armies fighting on its behalf in Ukraine.
In return, volunteer fighters would get the same benefits and protections as regular troops, including support for them and their families if they are wounded or killed.
Prigozhin, who has waged a running feud with the defence ministry and accused it of failing to provide adequate ammunition supplies to his Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine, said on Sunday he would refuse to sign any such contract.
He said that Shoigu “cannot properly manage military formations”.
The contract the defence ministry signed on Monday was with the Akhmat paramilitary group that has often been called the private army of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia’s Chechnya region.
Unlike Prigozhin, Kadyrov has recently refrained from criticising the defence ministry. Members of the two groups have openly sparred, with one of Kadyrov’s close allies on Thursday casting Prigozhin as a blogger who yells all the time about problems.
Akhmat commander Apty Alaudinov, who took part in the signing of the contract, said the unit has “prepared and sent tens of thousands of volunteers” to Ukraine in the past 15 months.
Moscow said on Friday that the Akhmat forces were waging an offensive near the town of Maryinka, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
“I think this is a very good thing,” Alaudinov was quoted as saying by the defence ministry's website after signing the deal.
Russia's deputy chief of the general staff, Colonel General Alexei Kim, said after signing the agreement with the Chechens that he hoped other volunteer units would follow suit. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Mark Trevelyan and Peter Graff)
Only educated guesses about death toll in Ukraine invasion
Putin admits Russia’s ‘special operation’ is a war
Zelensky tours flooded Kherson as official says major offensive has started
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ukraine says it has recaptured villages in Donetsk region
Kherson’s unending nightmare
ALEXANDER PARKER: Conflict paralyses Ramaphosa in building consensus
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.