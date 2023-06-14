Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Hapless state wants help — on its own terms

While Ramaphosa jets off to Russia to fix a war he has no part in, he wants the government and business to ‘work together’ to fix the country his party has broken

14 June 2023 - 06:30

It takes a special kind of courage to admit that you need help. It is, after all, an implicit admission of failure. Not so for Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.

Last week, the president met with top business leaders after they offered to winch South Africa out of an abyss of the government’s own making. ..

