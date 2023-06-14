Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
While Ramaphosa jets off to Russia to fix a war he has no part in, he wants the government and business to ‘work together’ to fix the country his party has broken
How long will the new ‘partnership’ between the government and business last? Once the election next May has passed, will the government still need it?
Tsakani Maluleke appeared as a beacon last week to South Africans rapidly losing faith that our municipalities, and service delivery, can be saved. Here, the auditor-general tells the FM why there’s ...
Local upmarket café Coco Safar plans to go further
It takes a special kind of courage to admit that you need help. It is, after all, an implicit admission of failure. Not so for Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.
Last week, the president met with top business leaders after they offered to winch South Africa out of an abyss of the government’s own making. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Hapless state wants help — on its own terms
While Ramaphosa jets off to Russia to fix a war he has no part in, he wants the government and business to ‘work together’ to fix the country his party has broken
It takes a special kind of courage to admit that you need help. It is, after all, an implicit admission of failure. Not so for Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.
Last week, the president met with top business leaders after they offered to winch South Africa out of an abyss of the government’s own making. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.