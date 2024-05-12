National

Search continues a day after man pulled alive from George building collapse

Gabriel Guambe pulled out alive on Saturday

12 May 2024 - 19:53
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
About 200 emergency services personnel are working to retrieve workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George. Picture: GEORGE MUNICIPALITY
About 200 emergency services personnel are working to retrieve workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George. Picture: GEORGE MUNICIPALITY

The death toll in the George building collapse stood at 17 on the sixth day as rescue and recovery efforts continued, authorities said on Sunday. 

George municipality authorities said 44 people had been pulled from the rubble, with 14 in hospital and 37 unaccounted for

A spurt of hope came on Saturday with the rescue of Gabriel Guambe, a tiler. Sniffer dogs identified his location. 

“The survivor was extricated cautiously and transported to the hospital after being stabilised by the on-site medical team,” said the municipality.

Emergency teams are expected to remain on site this week.

Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday asked for space for affected families as investigations continued. Cele was speaking to the families at the George Town Hall on Sunday, the Sowetan reported. 

On Friday health minister Joe Phaahla described the incident as a “national calamity”.

The municipality has appealed for professional psychosocial support practitioners proficient in Chewa, Portuguese and Shona languages to assist survivors and their families. 

There was also a need for safety equipment such as helmets, safety goggles, headlamps and construction gloves. “These items can be delivered to GRDM Fire Station, Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria. We thank Love George, Gift of the Givers and George Alert Team for co-ordinating the donations with the support of Lions Club, Rotary, a number of small and big businesses, neighbourhood watches, faith-based organisations and members of the public,” the municipality said.

TimesLIVE

Provisional cost to rebuild parliament is R3bn

Officials hand over site of fire-ravaged chambers to demolition contractor, with construction set to begin in August
National
3 days ago

Six bodies removed from site of collapsed George building

Forty-seven workers still trapped under rubble on Tuesday afternoon
National
5 days ago

George building collapse death toll rises to five

Emergency teams have worked through the night to extricate workers from the rubble
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Appeal ruling affects all students who rely on ...
National
2.
Transnet aims to break even by 2025
National
3.
Top court order on Zuma’s parliament eligibility ...
National
4.
Khumalo distances MK party from Zuma’s ConCourt ...
National
5.
NGO goes to court over political party funding
National

Related Articles

Provisional cost to rebuild parliament is R3bn

National

Scores feared trapped after building collapses in George

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.