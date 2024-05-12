About 200 emergency services personnel are working to retrieve workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George. Picture: GEORGE MUNICIPALITY
The death toll in the George building collapse stood at 17 on the sixth day as rescue and recovery efforts continued, authorities said on Sunday.
George municipality authorities said 44 people had been pulled from the rubble, with 14 in hospital and 37 unaccounted for.
A spurt of hope came on Saturday with the rescue of Gabriel Guambe, a tiler. Sniffer dogs identified his location.
“The survivor was extricated cautiously and transported to the hospital after being stabilised by the on-site medical team,” said the municipality.
Emergency teams are expected to remain on site this week.
Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday asked for space for affected families as investigations continued. Cele was speaking to the families at the George Town Hall on Sunday, the Sowetan reported.
On Friday health minister Joe Phaahla described the incident as a “national calamity”.
The municipality has appealed for professional psychosocial support practitioners proficient in Chewa, Portuguese and Shona languages to assist survivors and their families.
There was also a need for safety equipment such as helmets, safety goggles, headlamps and construction gloves. “These items can be delivered to GRDM Fire Station, Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria. We thank Love George, Gift of the Givers and George Alert Team for co-ordinating the donations with the support of Lions Club, Rotary, a number of small and big businesses, neighbourhood watches, faith-based organisations and members of the public,” the municipality said.
Search continues a day after man pulled alive from George building collapse
Gabriel Guambe pulled out alive on Saturday
TimesLIVE
