Life / Motoring

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: A closer look at SA’s 2024 car of the year

Business Day TV speaks to Phuti Mpyane from Business Day

12 May 2024 - 16:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The BMW 7 Series is South Africa’s 2024 Car of the Year. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW 7 Series is South Africa’s 2024 Car of the Year. Picture: SUPPLIED

The BMW 7 Series has gained the prestigious title of SA’s 2024 Car of the Year, marking a record seventh win for the German carmaker. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Phuti Mpyane from Business Day.

The BMW 7 Series has gained the prestigious title of South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year, marking a record seventh win for the German automaker. To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Phuti Mpyane from Business Day.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: AWD Chery Tiggo 8 brings dirt-driving ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Eye-catching Shogun added to Mitsubishi Triton ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Volvo XC90 hybrid is a fuel-sipping family ...
Life / Motoring
4.
BMW 7 Series is SA's 2024 Car of the Year
Life / Motoring
5.
BOOK REVIEW: The name’s Fleming, Ian Fleming
Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.