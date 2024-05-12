GSMA joins calls for telecom deregulation in Nigeria
12 May 2024 - 18:14
International telecom body GSMA has added its voice to the growing call for deregulation of Nigeria’s telecom industry as the likes of MTN lobby for higher mobile tariffs in the hopes of increasing revenue and pushing investment in network infrastructure.
Nigeria is Africa’s biggest telecom market and the sector accounted for 13.5% of the West African nation’s GDP in 2023. ..
