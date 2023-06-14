National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Why public procurement of renewable energy needs urgent shake-up

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Denene Erasmus

14 June 2023 - 15:56 Business Day TV
The transmission company will act as a single buyer purchasing power from Eskom generation and IPPs and selling to Eskom distribution, municipalities and large power users. Picture: 123RF/NINEFOTO
The transmission company will act as a single buyer purchasing power from Eskom generation and IPPs and selling to Eskom distribution, municipalities and large power users. Picture: 123RF/NINEFOTO

The Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme aims to add more megawatts of electricity to the nation's electricity grid through private-sector investment in renewable energy sources. Given that SA is in the grips of a devastating energy crisis due to the failure of the country's national power utility Eskom, the procurement of power from independent producers needs to be accelerated.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer, Denene Erasmus for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
National Assembly passes NHI Bill, flaws and all
National / Health
2.
Home Affairs ordered to assist foreigner apply ...
National
3.
Protection services delayed before Russia peace ...
National
4.
Patel off to US to save SA from Agoa agony
National
5.
Futuregrowth sounds alarm over Transnet’s ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.