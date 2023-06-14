US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Not taking a side means siding with the oppressor
SCA acting judge Johannes Daffue said the court judgments the Fund relied on showed support for the woman’s claim, not the Fund’s arguments
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Turkish president insists Stockholm must do more to crack down on Kurdish militants on its territory.
Probably the 400m world record holder’s most challenging line-up in one-off contest since injuring right knee in 2017
Plus, oysters upon oysters for the sybarites
The Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme aims to add more megawatts of electricity to the nation's electricity grid through private-sector investment in renewable energy sources. Given that SA is in the grips of a devastating energy crisis due to the failure of the country's national power utility Eskom, the procurement of power from independent producers needs to be accelerated.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer, Denene Erasmus for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Why public procurement of renewable energy needs urgent shake-up
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer Denene Erasmus
The Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme aims to add more megawatts of electricity to the nation's electricity grid through private-sector investment in renewable energy sources. Given that SA is in the grips of a devastating energy crisis due to the failure of the country's national power utility Eskom, the procurement of power from independent producers needs to be accelerated.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day writer, Denene Erasmus for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.